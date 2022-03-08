‘Batman’ Prequel Cop Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max

The Batman director Matt Reeves has duly confirmed that the movie’s prequel series on HBO Max, which centered on a corrupt cop, is not moving forward. Reeves already indicated this on our Hero Nation podcast, that he had a conversation with HBO Max execs to steer his Batman spinoff series toward one of the more established characters in the DC canon versus an original one.

Reeves’ initial HBO Max The Batman series was announced in July 2020, taking inspirations from the movie Prince of the City, centering on a cop who is battling for his soul. He then is reawakened by a rising Gotham City vigilante, that being Batman. Reeves explained all this on Hero Nation last week.

Reeves told the podcast Happy Sad Confused, “One thing that we’re not doing that I was gonna do. … So there’s the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We’re not really doing that.”

Reeves told Happy Sad Confused that he hopes to “maybe someday” revisit the Gotham City Police Department. He also told The Cyber Nerds in a recent interview that the series project has evolved into one possibly zeroing in on Arkham Asylum.