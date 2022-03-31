Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Shudder Snags VFX Legend Phil Tippett’s Experimental Animated Pic ‘Mad God’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Will Smith Faces “Suspension” Or “Expulsion” From Academy; Board Of Governors Says He Was “Asked To Leave The Ceremony And Refused”
Read the full story

Every Actor Who’s Played Batman On The Big Screen: Photo Gallery

8 View All

Right up there with the cinematic debate over which actor played James Bond the best is the heated argument among fans about who is the best big-screen Batman. Each actor’s work was clearly influenced by their film’s director, time period and source material — i.e. a Dick Sprang-era caped crusader vs. Frank Miller’s Batman. So while there are clear distinctions between, say, George Clooney’s superhero in Batman & Robin and Christian Bale’s tortured Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight, we’re not going to pick bests an worsts.

Click on the gallery above to see the eight actors who have worn the coveted cowl on the big screen and judge for yourself.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad