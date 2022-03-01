‘Barbie’: Ariana Greenblatt Joins Margot Robbie In Warner Bros., Mattel And LuckyChap Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Greenblatt is the latest to join the growing ensemble of Warner Bros. Barbie, film centered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu are also on board with Greta Gerwig directing. Robbie is on board to play Barbie with Gosling set to play Ken. It is unknown who Greenblatt will be playing.

Gerwig also co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Greenblatt can be seen next in Eli Roth’s Borderlands adaptation starring Cate Blanchett and also has the Sony thriller 65, where she stars opposite Adam Driver. Greenblatt recently starred in Disney+’s adaptation of the New York Times best-selling and Newbury Award winning novel, The One and Only Ivan and co-starred opposite Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick and Michael Rooker in Paramount’s sci-fi adventure film Love and Monsters. She appeared as ‘Young Gamora’ in Avengers: Infinity War as well as STX’s Bad Moms Christmas. Next year, she will star with Gina Rodriguez in Netflix’s Awake, Boss Baby: The Family Business, and in Warner Brothers’ In the Heights.

She is repped by Mosaic, Paradigm and attorney Carolyn Conrad.