Barack Obama Turns TV Host For ‘Our Great National Parks’ Docuseries; Netflix Five-Parter Sets April Debut

The 44th President of the United States is going to front a five-part docuseries for Netflix next month.

Taking his post-White House career to yet another level, Barack Obama will appear in and narrate the internationally spanning Our Great National Parks.

Set to launch on the streamer on April 13 and spanning five continents, the five-episode Our Great National Parks was first announced on February 5 last year. At the time, as a part of Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground shingle’s Netflix slate, there was no hint that the former Commander-in-chief would be anything more than an EP on the series.

Yet, it makes sense when you consider the two-term President, best-selling author, and multiple Grammy winner’s history.

Clearly not the first or likely last POTUS or would-be POTUS to host a TV series, the Hawaii-born Obama was admittedly a pretty fierce advocate for public lands and waters while in office. Obama, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, expanded and set up more than 550 million acres of soil and sea from 2009 to 2017. That’s more than any other occupant of the Oval Office so far.

Check out the Our Great National Parks trailer below:

Our Great National Parks travels from Monterey Bay, California, to Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, and Chilean Patagonia, among other stops, over its first season run. In typical Obama fashion, the series will also have an educational and interactive component. A nature protection campaign launching from the Wildlife Conservation Society and Count Us is scheduled to take off in coordination with the Our Great National Parks producers in tandem with the series’ start.

A Wild Space production in association with the Obamas’ Academy Award winning Higher Ground Productions and Freeborne Media, Our Great National Parks is executive produced by Blue Planet II filmmaker James Honeyborne, Tonia Davis and the former POTUS himself. Sophie Todd serves as series producer.