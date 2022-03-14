Former President Barack Obama Reveals He Has Contracted Covid, Has Some Symptoms

Former President Barack Obama revealed today that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.” He said he and former First Lady Michelle Obama are both vaccinated and boosted and that she tested negative.

Obama is 60, which puts him in a high risk category for those getting Covid, though he has long been physically active, even playing pickup basketball while in the White House.

Former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020 and was hospitalized.