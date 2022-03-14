You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Former President Barack Obama Reveals He Has Contracted Covid, Has Some Symptoms

Barack Obama
Barack Obama in 2021 Christoph Soeder/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Former President Barack Obama revealed today that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has “had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.” He said he and former First Lady Michelle Obama are both vaccinated and boosted and that she tested negative.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” wrote Obama on Twitter. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama is 60, which puts him in a high risk category for those getting Covid, though he has long been physically active, even playing pickup basketball while in the White House.

Former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020 and was hospitalized.

