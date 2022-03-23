Banijay Germany Hires; Series Mania & Taiwan Creative Content Agency Alliance – Global Briefs

Banijay Germany Hires

Banijay’s German labels have made a series of appointments. At Endemol Shine Germany, Panagiota Vafea has joined from ITV Studios Germany as Executive Director. She will be responsible for formats including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and LEGO Masters. Tom Kühn has joined also joined Endemol as Executive Producer, he was previously at I&u TV. Elsewhere, at Good Times, former RTLZwei head of entertainment Shona Fraser will join Sylvia Fahrenkrog-Petrsen as joint Managing Director, with Creative Director Cornelia Landgraf promoted to Deputy Managing Director. Fabian Tobias, Managing Director of Endemol Shine Germany said: “Panagiota is a trusted award-winning producer and a valuable asset to our Management Board. We also warmly welcome Tom to the Endemol Shine Germany family who brings his wealth of TV expertise to the company. With our strengthened team, we are ideally positioned in the market to further drive success for our existing and upcoming projects and will continue to be at the forefront of shaping the industry.”

Series Mania & TAICCA Deal

Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and France’s Series Mania have agreed a strategic alliance with the aim of offering a fast track for creators, producers, investors and distributors to ensure market access in Asia and Europe. Under the partnership, the two orgs will put on co-production workshops for project teams to present at the annual Series Mania festival. Top European decision makers will also be invited to attend the Taiwan Creative Content Fest and market which is overseen by TAICCA in November. In addition to introducing 56 up-and-coming projects from 24 production companies in the Taiwan Pavilion at Series Mania, TAICCA Chairperson Ting Hsiao-Ching will participate in a Lille Dialogues panel discussion on March 24 to introduce production advantages and practices in Taiwan. Other panelists include Sky Studios COO Caroline Cooper, Cinecittà’s Chiara Sbarigia, Estonian Film Institute CEO Edith Sepp and Pictanovo Director Godefroy Vujicic. Said Ting, “Taiwan shares European values on freedom, democracy, inclusion and diversity as well as a similar funding ecosystem. It is a natural fit for European projects looking for co-production partners in Asia. With content development and international co-production incentives, TAICCA is committed to facilitating cooperation between Taiwan and Europe.”