Banff World Media Festival Returns In Person; Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe To Deliver Keynote

The Banff World Media Festival is returning in person for the first time in three years, with Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe set to deliver a keynote.

The 43rd edition of the world-renowned festival will take place from June 12-15 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel after the 2020 and 2021 editions were forced online due to the pandemic.

Igbokwe, who became Chairman in 2020, will lead a Summit Series keynote on June 14 detailing her strategy, which involves oversight of Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studios and Universal International Studios. She currently oversees 129 projects across 29 platforms including work from Jordan Peele, Sam Esmail, Tina Fey and Seth MacFarlane.

There will also be an In Conversation between Lionsgate founder Frank Giustra and global health and pandemic expert Dr Ashish K. Jha, who will discuss the ways in which the media industry can combat disinformation.

Newly-appointed Banff Board Chair Kevin Beggs, the Chair of Lionsgate Television Group, who recently replaced Randy Lennox heading up the Banff Board, said this year’s edition will be “bigger and better than ever.”

He added: ““We couldn’t think of more fitting speakers to kick off the festivities than the head of Brown University’s School of Public Health, Dr Jha, a visionary leader who has given useful and politics-free advice to millions during the pandemic, and Frank Giustra, founder of Lionsgate which has grown from a start-up in 1999 to a leading content, distribution, and platform studio today.”