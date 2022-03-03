‘Bali 2002’: Australia’s Stan And 9Network Commence Production, Banijay Rights Launches Sales At London Screenings

EXCLUSIVE: Australia’s Stan and 9Network have commenced production on Bali 2002, based on the terrorist attacks on the nation’s tourist hotspots 20 years ago, with distributor Banijay Rights launching at yesterday’s London Screenings showcase.

The show is the first to be co-commissioned between Stan and 9Network and features the likes of Rachel Griffiths (Total Control), Richard Roxburgh (Rake) and Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton). Banijay labels Endemol Shine Australia and Screentime are producing.

Based on the 2002 terrorist attacks on Bali’s tourist hotspots, the four-parter explores how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond defied the odds to bring order from chaos and hope from despair.

Airing later this year, distributor Banijay Rights launched sales yesterday at its London Screenings showcase alongside a wealth of dramas and entertainment tentpoles.

Stan Chief Content Officer Callah Scobie said: “Bali 2002 promises to be a powerful, inspiring and sensitively told drama series that pays respect to everyday heroes from Australia, Bali and beyond.”

Peter Andrikidis (Eden) and Katrina Irawati Graham (upcoming Siti Rubiyah) are directing the series. Producer is Kerrie Mainwaring (Wolf Creek) for Screentime, Tim Pye executive produces, alongside Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Michael Healy and Andy Ryan for the 9Network and Amanda Duthie and Cailah Scobie for Stan.