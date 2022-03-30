Bafta TV Nominations: Russell T Davies’ ‘It’s A Sin’ And Jack Thorne’s ‘Help’ Take Six And Four Nods Apiece

It's A Sin And Help

Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin and Jack Thorne’s Help, two hard-hitting Channel 4 shows about societal issues, have dominated this year’s BAFTA TV Awards nominations, taking six and four nods apiece.

Incorporating BAFTA Craft noms, which run concurrently with the TV Awards, HBO Max co-production It’s a Sin picked up 11, including for Mini-Series, Writer (Davies), five actors (Olly Alexander, Lydia West in Lead and Calum Scott Howells, David Carlyle and Omari Douglas in Supporting Actor) and in the Virgin Must-See Moment for Colin’s diagnosis.

Davies’ heart-wrenching semi-biographical portrayal of the UK’s 1980s AIDS epidemic for Red Production Company has swept up at this year’s awards ceremonies and is fresh off the back of three wins at last night’s RTS Awards and two at the BPG Awards.

It’s a Sin’s five performance category noms were joint with last year’s Small Axe and second only to 1985’s Jewel in the Crown, which picked up seven.

Thorne’s heartwrenching care home single Help, also for Channel 4, was hot on It’s a Sin’s tail, picking up four TV nods including three in the acting categories for leads Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer and support Cathy Tyson, along with Single Drama.

Thorne and Davies will battle it out in the BAFTA Craft awards for Writer: Drama, alongside Succession’s Jesse Armstrong and In My Skin’s Kayleigh Llewellyn.

The main snub was BBC One/Amazon’s A Very British Scandal’s leads Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, who missed out on Leading Actor and Actress nominations in two hotly-contested categories, while managing four Craft noms.

Leading Actor will be contested by Graham, Alexander and Graham’s Time co-star Sean Bean, along with Harry Potter star David Thewlis, who is nominated for Sky’s Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for ITV’s Stephen and BBC One’s You Don’t Know Me’s Samuel Adewunmi.

In Leading Actress, Comer and West face high-profile competition from Mare of Easttown’s Kate Winslet, along with rising Deceit star Niamh Algar and Denise Gough and Emily Watson, both from ITVs Too Close.

Landscapers, Stephen and Time will go up against It’s a Sin for the coveted Mini-Series trophy, with Olivia Colman-starring Landscapers taking seven nominations across TV and Craft Awards and BBC prison drama Time picking up six.

Other notable performances included Netflix’s Sex Education series three and Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts, which both take two TV Awards nominations apiece and will battle it out in Scripted Comedy in a hotly-contested category that also includes BBC Two’s Motherland and Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats.

The awards will take place in London on 8 May.

Full List Below

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell – So Television/BBC One

THE LATEISH SHOW WITH MO GILLIGAN Rhe-an Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4 RACE AROUND BRITAIN Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo – Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube

THE RANGANATION Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two CURRENT AFFAIRS FEARLESS: THE WOMEN FIGHTING PUTIN (EXPOSURE) Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya – Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV

FOUR HOURS AT THE CAPITOL Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

THE MEN WHO SELL FOOTBALL (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi – Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English TRUMP TAKES ON THE WORLD Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson – Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two DAYTIME THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV

MONEYBAGS David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine – Youngest Media/Channel 4 RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce – Remarkable Television/BBC Two

STEPH’S PACKED LUNCH Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4 DRAMA SERIES IN MY SKIN Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three MANHUNT: THE NIGHT STALKER Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite – Buffalo Pictures/ITV

UNFORGOTTEN Production Team – Mainstreet Pictures/ITV

VIGIL Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb – World Productions/BBC One ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE ALISON HAMMOND I Can See Your Voice – Thames/BBC One

BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom/Dave

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One

JOE LYCETT Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4 MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – Hungry McBear Media/BBC One SEAN LOCK 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Zeppotron/Channel 4 ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME AN AUDIENCE WITH ADELE Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

LIFE & RHYMES Production Team – CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One FACTUAL SERIES THE DETECTIVES: FIGHTING ORGANISED CRIME Production Team – Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two

– Nominations Page 1

THE DETECTIVES: FIGHTING ORGANISED CRIME Production Team – Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two 9/11: ONE DAY IN AMERICA Caroline Marsden, Daniel Bogado, TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, David Glover – 72 Films/National Geographic

UNDERCOVER POLICE: HUNTING PAEDOPHILES Joe Mather, Simon Ford, Jamie Pickup, Mark Casebow, Charlie MacDonald, Juliet Piper – BBC Studios/Channel 4 UPRISING Production Team – Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One FEATURES BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas – Boom/Dave MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill – Owl Power/BBC Two

SORT YOUR LIFE OUT Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle – Optomen Television/BBC One

THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

AISLING BEA This Way Up – Merman Television/Channel 4

ANJANA VASAN We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4 NATASIA DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

ROSE MATAFEO Starstruck – Avalon/BBC Three

SOPHIE WILLAN Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two INTERNATIONAL CALL MY AGENT! Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller – Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix

LUPIN Production Team – Gaumont Télévision/Netflix

MARE OF EASTTOWN Production Team – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic SQUID GAME Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon – Siren Pictures/Netflix

SUCCESSION Production Team – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner – Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime LEADING ACTOR DAVID THEWLIS Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic HUGH QUARSHIE Stephen – HTM Television/ITV

OLLY ALEXANDER It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

SAMUEL ADEWUNMI You Don’t Know Me – Snowed-In Productions/BBC One SEAN BEAN Time – BBC Studios/BBC One STEPHEN GRAHAM Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/ Channel 4 LEADING ACTRESS DENISE GOUGH Too Close – Snowed-In Productions/ITV

EMILY WATSON Too Close – Snowed-In Productions/ITV

JODIE COMER Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

KATE WINSLET Mare of Easttown – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic

LYDIA WEST It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

NIAMH ALGAR Deceit – Story Films/Channel 4 LIVE EVENT THE BRIT AWARDS 2021 Production Team – BRITS TV/ITV

THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE 2021 Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One SPRINGWATCH 2021 Production Team – BBC Studio/BBC Two MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats -Roughcut TV/Channel 4 JOE GILGUN Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education – Eleven Film /Netflix SAMSON KAYO Bloods -Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

STEVE COOGAN This Time with Alan Partridge – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One TIM RENKOW Jerk – Roughcut TV/BBC Three MINI-SERIES IT’S A SIN Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson – Red Production Company/Channel 4 LANDSCAPERS Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce,

Jessica Sharkey – HTM Television/ITV

TIME Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey – BBC Studios/BBC One NEWS COVERAGE CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BLACK TO FRONT Production Team – Channel 4 News/ Channel 4 GOOD MORNING BRITAIN: SHAMIMA BEGUM Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime/ITV ITV NEWS AT TEN: STORMING OF THE CAPITOL Production Team – ITV News, ITN/ITV

SKY NEWS: AFGHANISTAN: ENDGAME Production Team – Sky News/Sky News REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL GOGGLEBOX Production Team – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler – CPL Productions/E4

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green – World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three

THE DOG HOUSE Production Team – Five Mile Films/Channel 4 SCRIPTED COMEDY ALMA’S NOT NORMAL Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two MOTHERLAND Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/Channel 4

STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

WE ARE LADY PARTS Production Team – Working Title Television/Channel 4 SHORT FORM PROGRAMME HOLLYOAKS SAVED MY LIFE (HOLLYOAKS IRL) Rachel Hardy, Alan Toner, Graham Gallery – Lime Pictures/YouTube OUR LAND Alexandra Genova, Alfred Thirolle – Alexandra Genova/Together TV

PEOPLE YOU MAY KNOW Juliet Riddell, James Graham, Tom Hannen, Franklin Dow – Financial Times, Sonia Friedman Productions/Financial Times PLEASE HELP Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three SINGLE DOCUMENTARY** 9/11: INSIDE THE PRESIDENT’S WAR ROOM Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch – Wish/Art Films/BBC One

GRENFELL: THE UNTOLD STORY James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4 MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

NAIL BOMBER: MAN HUNT Production Team – Expectation/Netflix SINGLE DRAMA DEATH OF ENGLAND: FACE TO FACE Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, David Sabel, Rufus Norris, Christine Schwarzman, Roy Williams – National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts

HELP Production Team – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

I AM VICTORIA Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Suranne Jones, Josh Hyams, David Charap – Me + You Productions/Channel 4 TOGETHER Production Team – Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA CASUALTY Deborah Sathe, Loretta Preece, Debbie Biggins, Jenny Thompson, Sarah Beeson – BBC Studios/BBC One

CORONATION STREET Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV HOLBY CITY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One