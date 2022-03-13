You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Deadline's BAFTA Film Awards Live Blog - Follow Along Here
Deadline’s BAFTA Film Awards Live Blog

By Joe Utichi, Nancy Tartaglione, Damon Wise

BAFTA Film Awards
Rebel Wilson hosts the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The BAFTA Film Awards are underway Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, returning to a live and in-person ceremony after last year’s hybrid event. Rebel Wilson is hosting for the first time, stepping up from her memorably hilarious turn as a presenter in 2020.

Dune leads all nominees coming into the show, followed by Belfast and The Power of the Dog. To kick things off, Dame Shirley Bassey has opened the proceedings performing a James Bond theme to celebrate 60 years of the most successful British film franchise.

We will be live-blogging the ceremony, so follow along below:

