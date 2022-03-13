How To Watch The BAFTA Film Awards Online & On TV

The EE British Academy Film Awards are set to take place Sunday at Royal Albert Hall, with the in-person ceremony kicking off at 5 p.m. London time, or 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

In the UK, the BAFTAs will air delayed as per usual on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer at 7 p.m. GMT. It will also stream at that time in the U.S., Canada and South Africa on Britbox. You can also follow along via @BAFTA on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, beginning with the red carpet preshow hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.

Rebel Wilson is hosting this year’s gala, which celebrates the best in British and international film. Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Dune and The Power of the Dog, all Oscar Best Picture nominees, headline the Best Picture race. In a break from the norm, Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch is the only main actor or actress to be nominated for both a BAFTA and an Oscar.

Dune leads all coming into the show with 11 noms, followed by Belfast with eight and The Power of the Dog with six.

Among the expected highlights in tonight’s ceremony is Dame Shirley Bassey opening this year’s show performing a James Bond theme to celebrate 60 years of the most successful British film franchise. Emilia Jones, nominated for her performance in CODA, will sing Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” from the film, which is up for three awards in all.

Prince William, the BAFTA president, usually attends but will pipe in with a video message instead.

Presenters tonight will include Andy Serkis, Asim Chaudhry, Bukky Bakray, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Himesh Patel, Jonathan Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Lea Seydoux, Lucy Boynton, Max Harwood, Millie Bobby Brown, Morfydd Clark, Naomi Ackie, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Tom Hiddleston, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner and Wunmi Mosaku.