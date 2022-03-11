‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis’ Cause Of Death Revealed – Reports

The coroner’s report on the January death of The Bachelorette competitor Clint Arlis confirms that the 34-year-old died as a result of suicide. That, according to multiple outlets who say they obtained the official document.

Arlis struggled with mental health issues, according to the report. The document says he died by hanging and left a letter on his bedroom dresser.

On Jan. 11, Arlis’ sister Taylor Lulek confirmed his death.

“It is with great sadness to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” she wrote on Facebook. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”

Arlis, a former high school wrestler from Batavia, Illinois, made it through three weeks of Season 11 before his elimination by Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. She remembered him in a January Instagram post.

“This is an Instagram story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette…he tragically passed at 34 years old,” she said. “I’m not sure what happened, how it happened.”

Bristowe added that, although things didn’t end well for the two on the show, “from his time on the show till today I have heard nothing but incredible things about” Arlis.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.