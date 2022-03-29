Aubrey Peeples Signs With Stagecoach Entertainment For Literary Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey Peeples is expanding her relationship with Stagecoach Entertainment. The management company, which currently represents Peeples for theatrical, has added literary representation with a focus on building out her work in writing and directing.

As an actor, Peeples can next be seen in Larissa James & James Bland’s Unconventional. The dark comedy series follows queer siblings, Noah and Margot Guillory (Peeples), and their significant others and the challenges they have to overcome as they try to start an unconventional family in an unstable world during their thirties.

Best known for her role as Layla Grant in the ABC hit series Nashville, as well as her leading role as Jem in the 2015 feature Jem and the Holograms, Peeples also starred in the 2014 crime thriller Rage opposite Nicolas Cage. Other notable television credits include Search & Destroy, Recovery Road, Necessary Roughness, Grey’s Anatomy, Burn Notice, Austin & Ally and Drop Dead Diva.

Peeples will be represented by Stagecoach Entertainment’s Taylor Bright, Amalea Chininis, AE Jones & Steve Smith across departments and will continue to be repped by Gersh.