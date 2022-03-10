Art Directors Guild To Co-Host Cal State L.A.’s Eagle-Con Sci-Fi Convention

The Art Directors Guild will co-host Cal State L.A.’s Eagle-Con, a three-day event focused on science fiction, fantasy, comic books and superheroes, which starts Friday. All the exhibits and panels at Eagle-Con be seen for free virtually and in person at the university.

“We are proud that Eagle-Con continues to break new ground every year by exploring issues of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, identity, ability, and representation in science fiction and fantasy,” said Chuck Parker, the guild’s national executive director. “Eagle-Con celebrates the working artists of these genres and helps inspire emerging young artists from diverse backgrounds to pursue career paths they may not have realized were possible.”

An opening day panel titled “Breaking Bad or into the Entertainment Business” will feature production designer and former guild president Mimi Gramatky; production designers Kedra Dawkins and Niko Viliavongs; graphic artist Sarah Gonzales and set designer Rick Nichol.

The opening day will end with the presentation of the Imaginator Award for “wondrous achievement in visual conceptualization” to set designer, concept artist and illustrator Dawn Brown. She has worked on such projects as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Terminator: Dark Fate, Star Trek, The X-Files, The Hunger Games and Alice in Wonderland.

A virtual exhibition of works by guild members, called Bringing Imagination into View, features drawings by Brown. The exhibition also includes rarely-seen artwork from such films as Aquaman, Galaxy Quest and Star Trek; a wall of movie vehicles; a Marvel wall and props such as the Wonka Bar.

Access to the virtual gallery is available here. Those who’s like to attend in person can register here.

On Saturday, the Lemonade Institutional Award will be presented to the 501st Legion, an all-volunteer Star Wars organization that promotes interest in the Star Wars universe through cosplay and costumed charity work.

On Saturday afternoon, previous Imaginator Award winners will discuss their careers creating legendary science fiction. Panelists are production designers and ADG members Wynn Thomas, (Mars Attacks!, Hidden Figures, Get Smart, Da 5 Bloods), Rick Carter (Jurassic Park, Avatar, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Rise of Skywalker) and Oliver Scholl (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Suicide Squad, Venom, Independence Day).