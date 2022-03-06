Art Directors Guild Awards: ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Loki’ Among Early Winners (Updating Live)

Who’d have thought the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards would be such a good party?

Community alum and host Yvette Nicole Brown kicked things off with great energy and a few genuinely funny jokes. There followed two genuinely engaging acceptance speeches from Ethan Tobman and François Audouy and then a genuinely emotional — and funny — introduction from Kevin Costner for his longtime collaborator Ida Ransom, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m so impressed how many production designers are not freaked out by talking up here,” said a visibly nervous Costner. “It’s freaking me out.”

The guild also awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards to Donna Cline, Anne Harris and Denise & Michael Okuda.

The trophies are being handed out right now at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, and Deadline is updating the winners as they’re announced. Check out the list below, followed by remaining nominees.

The awards recognize excellence in production design and art direction in the film, TV, commercials and music videos. Since the guild launched its trophy show in 1996, one of its top prize winners has gone on to win the Art Direction/Production Design Oscar in 17 of the 25 years, including the past eight in a row. Last year’s ADG Period Film winner Mank went on to score the Academy Award.

Art Directors Guild

The ADGs awarded a Feature Film prize for its first four years, then split its top categories into Period/Fantasy Film and Contemporary. Since 2006, it has handed out separate trophies for Period, Fantasy and Contemporary films.

Oscar-nominated Dune director Denis Villeneuve will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award, and The Power of the Dog‘s Jane Campion — who last month became the first woman nominated twice for the Best Director Oscar — is set for the Cinematic Imagery Award.

Oscar-winning production designer William A. Horning and Oscar-nominated production designer, costume designer, writer and producer Polly Platt are being inducted into the Art Directors Guild’s Hall of Fame this year.

Here are the winners so far at the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards:

WINNERS

Television Movie or Limited Series

WandaVision

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

Squid Game: “Gganbu”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

Multi-Camera Series

Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff”

Production Designer: John Janavs

Variety Special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes –

Willis’ Privacy (115)

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Commercial

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Music Video

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

NOMINEES

Period Feature Film

The French Dispatch

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Nightmare Alley

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Fantasy Feature Film

Cruella

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Dune

Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight

Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Production Designer: Sue Chan

Contemporary Feature Film

Candyman

Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up

Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter

Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

No Time to Die

Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca

Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon

Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2

Art Director: Olivier Adam

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”

Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding”

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds”

Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Production Designer: Andrew Laws

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Squid Game: “Gganbu”

Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward”

Production Designer: Cary White

Television Movie or Limited Series

Halston

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown

Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

WandaVision

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

The White Lotus

Production Designer: Laura Fox

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

Hacks: “Primm”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime”

Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours”

Production Designer: Paul Cripps

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

Multi-Camera Series

Bob ❤ Abishola: “Bowango”

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”

“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave”

Production Designer: Almitra Corey

Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.