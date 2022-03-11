You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Army Of The Dead’ Breakout Matthias Schweighöfer Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

EXCLUSIVE: Matthias Schweighöfer is set to join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next film OppenheimerThe A-list ensemble already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy, the latter set to star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. It’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima.

Details behind who Schweighöfer will be playing are unknown at this time. Universal had no comment.

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and release the film in North America. Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Production is currently underway.

Schweighöfer had his first big break in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead as the scene-stealing safecracker, Dieter. Netflix was so high on his performance it gave the character a spinoff Army of Thieves that bowed in October. He was most recently cast opposite Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Heart of Stone.

He is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

