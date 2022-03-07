Apple TV+ Added To Comcast Xfinity Pay-TV, Broadband & Smart TVs, With 3-Month Free Trial For New Subscribers

Comcast is adding streaming service Apple TV+ to its U.S. pay-TV, broadband and smart-TV platforms, with new subscribers eligible for a 3-month free trial.

The rollout on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV starts today, with full availability across devices expected in the coming days. Apple TV+ launched last December on Comcast’s Sky Q and Sky Glass in the UK and Europe.

In recent years, Comcast has integrated a number of streaming outlets, including leading outlets like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. The strategy has been to try to keep viewers within the Xfinity ecosystem, with the additional benefit of getting a piece of new subscription revenue generated there. The teaming with Apple has an additional dimension, however.

Apple TV+ is the first app built using a common set of development tools and resources through Comcast’s global technology platform, Comcast said in announcing the agreement. That means content providers can design, develop and deploy apps reaching more than 50 million devices across Comcast’s overall footprint.

“With the launch of Apple TV+, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology.” said Sam Schwartz, Comcast’s chief business development officer, Comcast. “By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps on one tech stack to reach tens of millions of viewers.”

From March 15 through March 21, Apple will offer Xfinity customers a preview of Apple TV+ original series and films without requiring a sign-in. The free trial is available for new subscribers signing up via Xfinity devices by April 25.

“Apple TV+ offers the highest quality programming from the finest creators in the world, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the big TV in your living room,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s Vice President of Services. “Our work with Comcast lights up that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we are thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their new favorite shows on Apple TV+.”