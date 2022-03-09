Apple Lands Doc On Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton

Apple TV+ has landed the rights to a new feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, Sir Lewis Hamilton, who has broken both records and barriers to become one of the greatest Formula One drivers in history. The documentary will feature full access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, and an all-star cast of guest interviews.

Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially, and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale. Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade. Hamilton is currently the only Black driver to race in the Formula One series. He embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations.

The docu will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films, and One Community. Richard Plepler will executive produce through his Eden Productions and Scott Budnick will also serve as executive producer. Matt Kay will direct. The acquisition makes sense for Apple who recently paid big bucks for the hot package based in the world of Formula One racing with Brad Pitt starring and Hamilton consulting.

The Lewis Hamilton documentary joins Apple’s slate of recently announced non-fiction programs, including They Call Me Magic, the broadly anticipated event series chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, set to premiere April 22, 2022 on Apple TV+, along with a documentary about the unsurpassed Sidney Poitier, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.