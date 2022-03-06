Apple, Google, Twitter Set Back-To-Work Policies For Their Remote Employees

Management at some big tech companies is borrowing a requirement from an earlier, pre-internet period. They are demanding that workers come in to the office at least some of the time.

While the pandemic appears to be waning, so are the moments where companies allowed most of their workforce to stay away from their cubicles and work remotely. There were still requirements for certain IT personnel and a few others to appear, but most buildings have been largely empty in the last two years.

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook set a time frame for returning during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Starting April 11, Apple employees will be required to work from the office at least one day a week. That ramps up to at least three days a week starting April 23.