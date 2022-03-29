APA Signs Showrunner Jose Molina

EXCLUSIVE: Showrunner Jose Molina has signed with APA for representation.

Over the course of an extensive writing career, the Puerto Rican-born, Yale-educated Molina has collaborated with such renowned filmmakers as James Cameron (Fox’s Dark Angel), George Lucas (Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Steven Spielberg (Fox’s Terra Nova). He also served as showrunner and executive producer on Jordan Peele’s genre-bending YouTube Original series, Weird City. Other recent credits include serving as co-executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming series Magic: The Gathering, Marvel’s Agent Carter for ABC, NBC’s La Brea, Blood & Treasure for CBS, the Amazon Prime original series The Tick, and The CW’s Legacies.

Molina was nominated for several humanitarian awards during his tenure on Law & Order: SVU—most notably for his episode titled “Alien,” which tackled the topic of gay marriage and adoption. The life-long genre fan is currently at work on various projects which he hopes to infuse with both his love of imaginative drama and his desire to see better Latinx representation in genre entertainment. He continues to be represented by Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and attorney Gregg Gellman at Yorn, Levine, Barnes.