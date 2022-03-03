Antonia Thomas Returns To ‘The Good Doctor’ For Guest Arc

ABC’s The Good Doctor will be welcoming back a fan favorite — original cast member Antonia Thomas will reprise her role as Dr. Claire Browne in a couple of episodes this spring.

There are no details about what will bring Claire, who took a job at a Guatemalan clinic at the end of Season 4, to the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and how she will cross paths with her former colleagues, including her close friend Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). Claire had been Shaun’s confidant for the first four years of the show, and she could lend a hand — and a sympathetic ear — as he picks up the pieces from his latest gut-wrenching fight with Lea in this week’s Season 5 midseason premiere.

In her exit interview with Deadline last June Thomas indicated that she would love to reprise her Good Doctor role as a guest star in the future.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” she told Deadline at the time. “I’ve had conversations with Freddie about coming back, and absolutely, yes… It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then and say hi, bring Claire’s skills from Guatemala and her stories. I’m very much looking forward to that.”

Created by David Shore based on a Korean format, The Good Doctor, from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature, airs Mondays 10 PM.

After leaving The Good Doctor, British actress Thomas joined Channel 4’s upcoming crime drama series Suspect, an English language adaptation of the Danish television series Forhøret.