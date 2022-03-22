Antoine Fuqua Signs Overall Deal With MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount

MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount want to stay in business with the Emmy-winning Antoine Fuqua and his Hill District Media banner. The executive producer of the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown has signed an overall deal with the studios that will focus on original scripted and unscripted content for TV.

101 Studios will serve as a production partner on all of Fuqua’s projects.

Besides Mayor of Kingstown, Fuqua is also an executive producer on Fox’s The Resident. He most recently directed and executive produced What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali for HBO, which won the 2020 Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Long Sports Documentary category. His latest film, The Guilty, can be found on Netflix while upcoming projects include Emancipation starring Will Smith, Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, a Mike Tyson film, a docuseries about the Lakers, and Shaka: King of the Zula Nation series, among others.

“Developing a continued partnership with Paramount and 101 Studios is a huge honor and I am looking forward to working together on a new slate of projects,” said Fuqua. “They are great partners to work with on Mayor of Kingstown and share in the vision of what’s to come for Hill District Media.”

“From Training Day to South Paw, and now Mayor of Kingstown, Antoine is one of the greats,” added Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with him and have MTV Entertainment Studios as his new TV home.”

101 Studios CEO David Glasser added, “Antoine is a prolific and impactful storyteller, a fantastic collaborator and an all-around great human.”

Fuqua is repped by LBI Entertainment and Matt Johnson.