Anthony Hopkins Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winning four-time BAFTA Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has signed with CAA.

Hopkins, who received a Best Actor Academy Award last year for his performance in Florian Zeller’s The Father, re-teams with Zeller in the upcoming feature The Son for Sony Pictures Classics. He will also be seen in James Gray’s Armageddon Time for Focus Features and Zero Contact, which is set for release by Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment.

Hopkins’ expansive body of work spans more than 60 years and includes such films as Silence of the Lambs which won him his first Oscar for playing the iconic Hannibal Lecter, Nixon, Amistad, Remains of the Day, All The King’s Men, Thor and The Two Popes.

He continues to be represented by attorney Mitch Smelkinson. He was previously repped by UTA.