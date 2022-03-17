Eric Bogosian joins ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ for AMC

Somebody get Eric Bogosian a fedora: The Talk Radio alum has been cast in the upcoming series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire as an investigative journalist.

Bogosian will play Daniel Molloy, a reporter who snags the interview of a lifetime with a charismatic bloodsucker. The series from Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad), Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) and Christopher Rice is based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The author died in December.

“In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see Talk Radio in the movie theaters,” said Jones, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer, in a statement. “I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I’m in total frothing geek mode about his casting.”

Bogosian joins previously announced cast Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis), Bailey Bass (“Claudia”) and Assad Zaman (Rashid). The first seven episodes of the series will premiere later this year on AMC and AMC+. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.

Bogosian most recently starred in Uncut Gems as well as HBO’s Succession and Showtime’s Billions.