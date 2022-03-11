Anna Wood & Oluniké Adeliyi Among Four Cast In NBC Drama Pilot ‘Unbroken’ From Shaun Cassidy

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wood (The Code) is set as a lead along with Oluniké Adeliyi (The Porter), Amanda Payton (United States of Al) and Delon de Metz (Zoo) in NBC’s Unbroken (wt) drama pilot from New Amsterdam executive producer Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television. Additionally, Bronwen Hughes (Resident Evil) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot.

Written and executive produced by Cassidy, in Unbroken, three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

Wood will play Joss, a fearless survivor and self-sufficient woman who lives a nomadic life with her young daughter.

Adeliyi is Ndidi “Dee” Stanton, a first-generation Nigerian-American who worked in the hospitality industry before meeting her future husband, a rodeo cowboy in her hometown of Omaha. She then travels with him to the California coast to raise a family.

Payton portrays Ella, the vibrant and creative winemaker at the ranch. Ella is the glue who has worked diligently to hold her family together since her mother’s passing.

De Metz plays Cole, the young man who runs the trail-riding operation at the ranch and is still searching for his true place in the family.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Wood most recently co-starred in the CBS military drama The Code with Dana Delaney and Phillipa Soo, as well as supernatural thriller Falling Water for USA Network. She’s repped by UTA and Liberman Zerman Management.

Adeliyi stars alongside Aml Ameen and Alfre Woodard on the BET and CBC 1920s civil rights miniseries The Porter. Other recent television work includes recurring roles on Starz’s American Gods and comedy series Workin’ Moms. Adeliyi is repped by Shortlist Artist Management, Affirmative Entertainment, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.

Payton currently recurs on CBS’ United States of Al and NBC’s Chicago P.D. She can also be seen as a series regular on the Peacock series Code 404. Payton is repped by Holly Shelton Management and SMS Talent.

De Metz’s recent credits that include CBS’ Zoo and Scorpion as well as Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. He was also part of the cast of the indie film The Space Between. He’s repped by Robert Stein Management, AKA and attorney Stewart Brookman.

Hughes has directed the pilots for Netflix’s Resident Evil, ABC/NBC’s Motive, USA’s White Collar and Fairly Legal. Her episodic directing credits include Apple TV+’s Shantaram, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Epix’s Berlin Station, AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul and HBO’s Hung. On the feature side, her film The Journey Is the Destination premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Hughes is repped by Gersh, the Arlook Group and Schreck, Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.