Angelina Jolie Strikes Three-Year Deal With Fremantle For Film, TV Series & Docs; Sets Adaptation Of Alessandro Baricco’s ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie has struck a three-year international agreement with Fremantle to produce a slate of films, TV series and documentaries.

The Oscar-winning Girl, Interrupted, Mr & Mrs Smith and Changeling actress, who is a Special Envoy for the UN refugee agency, will produce, direct or star in each on a case-by-case basis as she seeks to tell stories that are sophisticated, powerful and internationally focused, including local language projects.

The first will be an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s international bestseller Without Blood, which she will produce and direct in Italy, with more set to be announced shortly.

Jolie said the “freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience” is at the heart of her three-year deal.

“I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective,” she added.

The move taps into one of Fremantle’s key growth objectives, to secure deals with top talent. The other, buying up scripted indies, was bolstered yesterday with the unveiling of a 70% stake in 30-year-old Italian producer Lux Vide.

Central to the success of the Jolie deal, which caps of a huge week for Fremantle, are Global CEO Jennifer Mullin and Global COO Andrea Scrosati, along with Fremantle-owned De Maio Entertainment’ss Lorenzo De Maio, who will be a strategic partner and advisor on the slate.

Mullin said: “Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.”

Jolie is repped by WME and attorneys Robert Offer and Lindsey Strasberg at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP.