Angela Bassett’s ‘9-1-1’ Character Athena Grant Set For ‘Lonestar’ Crossover

Angela Bassett‘s 9-1-1 character Sergeant Athena Grant is headed over to franchise spinoff series Lone Star for a special crossover episode airing March 21 on Fox. Lone Star airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT following 9-1-1‘s spring premiere an hour prior.

In the Lone Star episode titled “Prince Albert in a Can,” Owen (Rob Lowe) and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) team up to investigate a prank 9-1-1 call that turns deadly.

Athena shows up to help Austin’s first responders as a potential Anthrax attack threatens countless innocent lives.

On 9-1-1, Athena, Bobby (Peter Krause), and the 118 try to rescue a family whose pickup truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb that will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has a rough transition into his new job, Buck (Oliver Stark) makes an impulsive relationship decision, and Hen (Aisha Hinds) is reluctant to accept her new partner in Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) absence.

Guest cast includes Arielle Kebbel as Lucy Donato; Brad Durfee as Jonah Greenway; Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi; and Megan West as Taylor Kelly.

Watch the preview featuring Athena’s crossover on Lone Star above.