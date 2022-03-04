Andy Wolk’s ‘Rough Magic’, ‘Jill Gutowitz’s Short ‘The Ladies’ Set Casts; Freestyle, Screen Media, Uncork’d Acquisitions; ‘Have You Heard about Greg?’ Release Date; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Amendola (Stargate SG-1) will topline Rough Magic: Exit Shakespeare, a new film from veteran TV director Andy Wolk (The Practice) and Silver Spring Road Films that has recently wrapped production.

Andy Wolk Hannah Zackson

The film is set in 1611 on a single night where Shakespeare (Amendola) is at a crisis point in his career. It’s about how writers age, their jealousies, resentments, and regrets, why they can’t revisit their old glories, and how their writing can overwhelm their life. Shakespeare has sacrificed much of his family life for his theatrical success and now—haunted with guilt about missing his young son’s death to the plague—he is forced to reflect on the price at which glory comes.

WGA and Humanitas Award winner Wolk directed from a script he wrote with Elliot Krieger, and produced alongside Matt Handy.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Jaren Lewison (Never Have I Ever), Alexis G. Zall (The Goldbergs) and Annie Korzen (PEN15) have signed on to star in The Ladies, the first short film from writer-director Jill Gutowitz.

(L-R) Lisa Ann Walter, Jaren Lewison, Alexis G. Zall and Annie Korzen Holly Atkins; Irvin Rivera; The Emma Experience; Phil Cass

The short from It Doesn’t Suck Productions, Fair Oaks Entertainment & Fit Via Vi is set in a Floridian Jewish senior living community and follows Emma, a depressed, one-outfit lesbian that must hide an affair with her grandma’s best friend from her grieving grandma and nosy cousin. The story is semi-autobiographical and based on Gutowitz’s real life experience of living with her grandmother following the death of her grandfather. (Minus the affair part, sadly).

Katie Schiller (Shiva Baby) and Roger Mancusi (Hannah Ha Ha) are producing, with Bill Way and Elliott Whitton of Fit Via Vi exec producing.

Walter is repped by Bresler Kelly & Associates, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Del Shaw Moonves; Lewison by Innovative Artists, Stride Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Zall by CAA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; and Korzen by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the horror-thriller Follower from Smallertown Productions, with plans to release it across internet and satellite platforms on March 29.

Follower Freestyle Digital Media

The latest title picked up by the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios is based on a disturbing true story that occurred in Northern Nevada in 2018. It centers on an aspiring social media influencer and her two friends, who, while on their annual backpacking trip on a popular hiking trail, became the targets of a violent mass killer. Seeking internet fame within a dark web incel group, the killer live-streamed himself as he hunted down the girls and anyone else who got in his way. Pic has an interactive element built-in, which allows the viewer the opportunity to follow the characters in real life.

Revell Carpenter, Molly Leach, Gigi James, Chris Scarciotta, Walker Edelman, Jonathan Jennings, James Rich, Serena Kamlani and Ted Rich star. James Rich directed from a script he wrote with Zachary Hersh (aka Nofazce), based on a story they wrote with Serena Kamlani. Rich, Hersh and Leah Kauffman produced under their Smallertown Productions banner, with Larry Gury and Christopher Finefrock serving as executive producers.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire Follower directly with Tiffany Boyle at Ramo Law. Check out the film’s trailer below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the French-language thriller Blast (Déflagrations), with plans to unveil it exclusively on the Crackle Plus streaming services as a Crackle Original in May.

Screen Media

Vanya Peirani-Vignes‘ feature directorial debut finds bomb disposal expert Sonia (Nora Arnezeder) in a Parisian parking lot—trapped in her car with an anti-tank mine wired to the bottom. Working with her bomb-disposal team, she must figure out how to defuse the bomb from the inside of the car—and find out who planted it—before her time is up.

Pierre Kiwitt and Edouard Montoute also star in the hot EFM title, which won Peirani-Vignes Best Director at Grimmfest and was quickly snapped up for multiple territories. Loic Magneron served as both its producer and its executive producer. Manager, Digital Acquisitions Brendan Murray negotiated the deal for Blast on behalf of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, with Lorena Amaral, International Sales, on behalf of Wide.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Dale Fabrigar‘s horror film Reed’s Point, with plans to release it in April.

Reed’s Point Uncork’d Entertainment

The film centers on Sarah (Sasha Anne) and Alex (Evan Adams), two survivors of an RV crash near the New Jersey Pine Barrens. On the anniversary of the accident, they drive to Reed’s Point to investigate the crash site. Things go downhill quickly as they find themselves stuck in the woods, unsure of who they can trust and questioning if monsters really do exist.

Tricia Aurand, Suzanne DeLaurentiis and Sandy Lo penned the script for the pic also starring Julia Kelly, Madison Ekstrand, Anthony Jensen, Joseph Almani, Lanett Tachel and Joe Estevez.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Kennedy’s Falling Forward Films, Inc. has set Chasing Happiness producer Steve Ecclesine‘s latest documentary, Have You Heard About Greg?, for release in select theaters nationwide, including in Los Angeles and New York, on May 6.

Have You Heard About Greg? Falling Forward Films, Inc.

The film tells the story Greg O’Brien, an award-winning journalist who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 59 after a traumatic brain injury, attempting to put a human face on this most dreaded disease. It was inspired by his international bestseller, On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer’s.

13 years since his diagnosis, Greg’s tenacity as an investigative reporter has taught him to live with the disease, not to die from it. He is still thriving because he decided early on to share his story with faith, hope and humor. Surrounded by his family, Greg introduces us to many dedicated experts he has befriended on his journey and together, they challenge the audience to push aside the stigma of Alzheimer’s and get the conversation started with the family members, friends and caregivers who are all impacted.

O’Brien wrote and narrated the film, featuring appearances from Still Alice author Lisa Genova and Rudy Tanzi, the Professor Neurology who founded the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. Ecclesine produced, with Brad Ball exec producing and O’Brien, Tim Lowry and Andrew Towe serving as co-producers.

The trailer for Have You Heard About Greg? can be found below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the trailer for (Hi)Story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow, an animated VR experience from Fat Red Bird and Monkey Frame that is making its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.

(Hi)Story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow Fat Red Bird/Monkey Frame

The project takes viewers on intimate journey into the world of Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi, who was born in late 16th century Rome, when women had virtually no rights and were essentially men’s property. When Artemisia’s mother dies when she is only 12, she is thrown into the trenches of cut-throat adult life as she becomes her father’s painting assistant, where her unparalleled talent is discovered. Her father begins passing her paintings off as his own and during this time she suffers an assault by one of her father’s contemporaries, eventually going to court against her attacker. Artemisia painted herself into posterity. This story is about how she rose up against the odds and impressed the whole of Europe with her talent within her own lifetime, and continues to capture our imaginations today.

Cerys Matthews narrates the pic written and directed by Quentin Darras and Gaëlle Mourre. The latter produced with Charlotte Mikkelborg. (Hi)Story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow comes on the heels of (Hi)Story of a Painting: What’s the Point?, which premiered to acclaim at SXSW 2021. The trailer for the new VR experience can be found below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has a new clip from Peter Case: A Million Miles Away, a feature documentary from director Fred Parnes that will make its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 11.

Passport 2020,

The film chronicles the vast career of Grammy-nominated artist Peter Case and his impact not just in the music industry but on our world. From his beginnings as a street musician, through his bands The Nerves and The Plimsouls, and into his solo career, we walk a million miles with the brilliant, elusive, sometimes infuriating, and always fascinating Peter Case. A gifted musician who had never found the widespread acclaim he deserved, but who still managed to find a place in the unforgiving landscape of the music business.

Jordan Krause and Chris Seefried produced the pic, featuring interviews with Case, as well as singer-songwriters Ben Harper, Steve Earle, Victoria Williams and Jack Lee, music producers Van Dyke Parks, Mitchell Froom and Steven Soles, and journalist and author Denise Sullivan.

Check out the clip from Peter Case: A Million Miles Away below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has a new trailer for Madelines, a sci-fi pic directed and produced by Jason R. Miller that Gravitas Ventures will release in limited theaters and on digital and VOD on April 1st.

Madelines Gravitas Ventures

In the film penned by Miller and Brea Grant, Madeline (Grant) and Owen (Parry Shen) have invented time travel, but after discovering a mistake in the code that causes a copy of Madeline to appear every day, they must kill each new Madeline to prevent the universe from collapsing in on itself as well as their already strained marriage. Ed Doughtery produced the pic also starring Richard Riehle.

Check out the trailer for Madelines below.