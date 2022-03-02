Andrew Dominik’s Nick Cave Doc ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ Sets Global Event-Style Cinema Release In May

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis in "This Much I Know To Be True"

This Much I Know to Be True, the latest feature from Andrew Dominik which recently debuted at the Berlin Film Festival, has been set for a May theatrical release by Trafalgar Releasing.

The company will put on a one-day global cinema event for the film on May 11, with tickets going on sale from March 23.

Shot on location in London and Brighton, the doc captures musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ creative relationship as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums, Ghosteen (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and Carnage (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis). It was filmed in spring 2021 ahead of the pair’s UK tour.

The project is director Dominik’s latest collaboration with Cave following The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford and the 2016 doc One More Time with Feeling.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “We’re honoured to be working on This Much I Know To Be True, our fifth cinema release with Nick Cave and his team, and our second with Andrew Dominik following One More Time with Feeling. The relationship between Nick and Warren has been such a compelling element of their longstanding musical collaboration, and Andrew’s film has flawlessly captured this. The reaction from the Berlin Film Festival has been overwhelmingly positive, setting up our global event perfectly, and we’re excited to present the film to audiences around the world on May 11.”