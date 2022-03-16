‘Anansi Boys’: CCH Pounder, ‘The Crown’ Star Jason Watkins & ‘Killing Eve’s’ Fiona Shaw Round Out Cast For Amazon Prime Video Series Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans, Avatar), The Crown star Jason Watkins and Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw have rounded out the cast for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming big-budget adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys.

The trio are joined by L. Scott Caldwell (Lost), Joy Richardson (Small Axe) and Lachele Carl (Doctor Who) for the series, which is shooting in Scotland and already features Black Mirror star Malachi Kirby in the lead of Charlie Nancy.

Kirby’s character is a young man used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father (Delroy Lindo) dies, Charlie discovers that he was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother.

NCIS star Pounder will play Mrs. Higgler, the matriarch of her clan and an old family friend of Charlie’s.

Watkins, an established British TV drama actor best known for playing Prime Minister Harold Wilson in Netflix’s The Crown, will play Graham Coats, while Shaw, who stars in Killing Eve and the Harry Potter franchise, will play Maeve Livingstone.

Gaiman said: “The sheer amount of acting talent on Anansi Boys is such that I keep pinching myself to make certain I’m not dreaming it. I can’t wait until the world sees what we’re making.”

The Good Omens showrunner, who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, is co-showrunning Anansi Boys and exec producing alongside the likes of Lenny Henry and Hanelle M. Culpepper.

The show is produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company. Hilary Bevan Jones, Richard Fee and co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon are also exec producing. Gaiman and Henry also write for the series and Culpepper is directing the pilot.