‘American Idol’ Tops Demo As Monday’s Top Singing Series; CBS Wins Monday Audience With ‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Crossover

NCIS x NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

American Idol and American Song Contest went head-to-head once again on Monday night, but it was ultimately the former that came out on top.

Per fast affiliates, American Idol remained steady from the previous week to earn a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.45 million viewers. The latest episode of the ABC singing competition show was slightly up in viewers.

NBC’s American Song Contest (0.3, 1.82M) fell from its okay debut (0.5, 2.89M) in both measures. Now raking in fewer than 2 million viewers, American Song Contest was the fourth-lowest-rated title of Monday primetime.

The hourly breakdown of the evening, beyond the singing competitions, follows below:

In the 8 p.m. hour, 9-1-1 (0.6, 5.26M) took a small dip from the previous week while The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.26M), All American (0.2, 0.59M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.5, 5.00M) were all stable in demo ratings.

CBS’ two-hour NCIS x NCIS: Hawai’i crossover kicked off in the 9 p.m. hour. NCIS (0.5, 6.56M) was steady, as were 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.5, 3.75M) and All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.39M).

In the final hour of primetime on Monday, the NCIS crossover pushed NCIS: Hawai’i (0.5, 5.89M) up past the 5 million viewer mark, which it failed to reach last week. The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.81M) nearly matched the preceding week while The Endgame (0.2, 1.44M) dipped in both counts.

Wednesday, in addition the regularly-programmed shows, will feature the season 2 premiere of Name That Tune on Fox.

Read More About:

