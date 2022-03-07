‘American Idol’ & ‘60 Minutes’ Top Primetime; NBC Quiet With ‘The Courtship’ & ‘Transplant’ Debuts

American Idol and 60 Minutes were the top winners of Sunday primetime for the second consecutive week.

Per fast nationals, American Idol and 60 Minutes topped Sunday’s demo rating and viewers, respectively. The ABC singing competition was up from the previous week to win the night’s highest rating with a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and 6.32 million viewers. 60 Minutes (0.6, 7.79M) was stable in the demo rating but fell slightly in viewers from the previous episode.

NBC had a quiet showing, starting the night with America’s Got Talent: Extreme (0.3, 2.02M), which was slightly up in viewers. Following AGT was The Courtship, NBC’s Pride & Prejudice-inspired dating competition series. The Courtship debuted quietly with a 0.2 demo rating and failed to crack 1 million viewers.

Things pick up slightly for NBC with the exclusive interview with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr (0.2, 2.21M), then ticked down again with the season 2 premiere of Transplant (0.1, 1.26M) in the 10 p.m. hour.

Transplant was down significantly from its September 2020 series premiere (0.4, 3.96M) and its season finale in December 2020.

CBS’ The Equalizer (0.6, 6.92M) was up in demo rating and steady in viewers and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.5, 5.36M) was stable. S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.89M) ticked up and tied with ABC’s The Rookie (0.5, 3.85M).

Fox’s Sunday animation slate peaked with a repeat showing of The Simpsons (0.7, 3.97M) in the 7 p.m. hour. The highest-rated new episodes of Fox’s Sunday programming were The Simpsons (0.4, 1.47M) and Family Guys (0.4, 1.27M).

The CW peaked with a repeat showing of All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.26M), followed by March (0.0, 0.15M).