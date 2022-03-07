Skip to main content
AMC Boss Adam Aron Posts “Hidden Meaning” ‘Batman’ Tweet In Wake Of Big Box Office Weekend & Circuit’s Price Surge For DC Film

AMC CEO Adam Aron
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron. AP

Following AMC CEO Adam Aron’s announcement about hiking tickets for Warner Bros.’ The Batman over the weekend and the pic’s $128M+ opening, the circuit boss celebrated by posting a Tweet of Robert Pattinson’s Batman looking up at a dollar signal in the sky.

“Some of you like mysterious tweets, looking for hidden meaning, even though no concealed thought was intended,” wrote the CEO.

“Gee, I wonder how the ‘hidden meaning people’ will interpret this picture,” added Aron, in what could be perceived as a shout-out to the Reddit Meme stockholders who once sent the exhibitor’s share price to a $72.62 all-time high last year.

“Consider it an AMC Rorschach Test,” Aron continued, “If you don’t know what a Rorschach test is, Google it.”

AMC grossed a third of The Batman‘s weekend ticket sales, which is typical for the circuit.

Despite Aron’s noise about raising ticket prices, which bristled a number of industry executives and content creators as moviegoing looks to rebound this year, AMC wasn’t the first to do so on a specific movie. Regal and Cinemark rose ticket prices specifically on Spider-Man: No Way Home and also did so for The Batman this weekend. Read our deep-dive on the whole Batman price-surge here.

Which leads us to the point: If the circuits raised tickets on the No. 1 expected movie this past weekend, yes, they’ll do so again down the road.  Batman reps the second time in recent history that the pandemic-challenged top exhibitors spiked ticket prices for a specific movie.

AMC’s share price this morning at the time of publication was $16.36, -1.4%.

 

