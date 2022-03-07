AMC Boss Adam Aron Posts “Hidden Meaning” ‘Batman’ Tweet In Wake Of Big Box Office Weekend & Circuit’s Price Surge For DC Film

Following AMC CEO Adam Aron’s announcement about hiking tickets for Warner Bros.’ The Batman over the weekend and the pic’s $128M+ opening, the circuit boss celebrated by posting a Tweet of Robert Pattinson’s Batman looking up at a dollar signal in the sky.

“Some of you like mysterious tweets, looking for hidden meaning, even though no concealed thought was intended,” wrote the CEO.

“Gee, I wonder how the ‘hidden meaning people’ will interpret this picture,” added Aron, in what could be perceived as a shout-out to the Reddit Meme stockholders who once sent the exhibitor’s share price to a $72.62 all-time high last year.

“Consider it an AMC Rorschach Test,” Aron continued, “If you don’t know what a Rorschach test is, Google it.”

AMC grossed a third of The Batman‘s weekend ticket sales, which is typical for the circuit.

Despite Aron’s noise about raising ticket prices, which bristled a number of industry executives and content creators as moviegoing looks to rebound this year, AMC wasn’t the first to do so on a specific movie. Regal and Cinemark rose ticket prices specifically on Spider-Man: No Way Home and also did so for The Batman this weekend. Read our deep-dive on the whole Batman price-surge here.

Which leads us to the point: If the circuits raised tickets on the No. 1 expected movie this past weekend, yes, they’ll do so again down the road. Batman reps the second time in recent history that the pandemic-challenged top exhibitors spiked ticket prices for a specific movie.

AMC’s share price this morning at the time of publication was $16.36, -1.4%.