Amblin Partners Inks First-Look Film Deal With SRO Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners has entered into an overall deal with SRO Productions, the label founded by director Bartlett Sher (Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird), writer JT Rogers (Tokyo Vice) and producer Cambra Overend (Oslo). Under the two-year deal, Amblin will have first-look rights on SRO’s film projects.

The three filmmakers recently partnered with Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Marc Platt to produce Oslo, which aired on HBO last year and was nominated for two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Television Movie. Oslo has also been nominated for the upcoming PGA, Critics Choice, Artios and ACE Eddie awards.

(L-R) Bartlett Sher, JT Rogers and Cambra Overend SRO Productions; Rebecca Ashley

With artistic homes in both New York City and London, SRO Productions is driven by its founders’ desire to make popular, ambitious work in every medium, which speaks to this current political and historical moment while offering gripping entertainment. In addition to film, SRO will also develop and present new works of theater and television, along with revivals of classic plays and musicals. Working in collaboration with renowned artists, SRO Productions currently has several projects in various stages of development, including adaptations for television of Robert Caro’s seminal work The Power Broker and Rogers’s play Blood and Gifts, as well as new theater collaborations with Aaron Sorkin and Marc Platt.

The SRO founders tell Deadline, “SRO is thrilled to formalize our partnership with Amblin and to have the opportunity to work with such gifted storytellers and generous collaborators.”

Rogers is the creator and showrunner of the TV series Tokyo Vice which will premiere on HBO Max on April 7. Sher is currently directing two shows in London’s West End: his record-breaking production of Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, and his award-winning revival of My Fair Lady.

Amblin founder Spielberg’s latest movie, West Side Story, is nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. On Sunday, the pic’s star Ariana DeBose won supporting actress at the SAG Awards, and she’s also up in the category at the Academy Awards.