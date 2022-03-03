Amblin Partners & Nordisk Film Renew Distribution Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners and Nordisk Film have set a multi-year renewal of their long-standing distribution partnership.

The deal maintains Nordisk Film’s distribution of Amblin-produced films in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, and includes theatrical, home video, TV, pay-per-view, and video-on-demand rights.

Upcoming Amblin titles covered under the new deal include The Fabelmans, from director Steven Spielberg (pictured); Easter Sunday, starring comedy sensation Jo Koy; Distant, starring Anthony Ramos and Naomi Scott; and Last Voyage of the Demeter, directed by Norwegian horror auteur André Øvredal and starring Corey Hawkins.

The two companies experienced shared success with the release of Oscar-winner 1917 which earned $385M at the global box office, including almost $10M from Nordisk Film’s four territories. Other past releases include Steven Spielberg’s The Post and The Girl On The Train.

The longstanding relationship between the studio and the leading Nordic distributor first began in 2012, originating as a deal between Nordisk Film and DreamWorks Pictures, Amblin Partners’ corporate predecessor.

“The care and expertise that the Nordisk Film team bring to their releases is evident in every campaign,” said Chris Floyd, Amblin Partners’ COO and General Counsel. “As we enter the second decade of our partnership, we’re delighted to continue working with our friends at Nordisk – the industry leading distribution company in each of its markets.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to extend our long-lasting partnership with Amblin Partners,” added Kenneth Wiberg, Senior Vice President, Nordisk Film. “Their quality films have formed the cornerstone in our lineup for years and we look forward to bringing their exciting slate of films to Nordic audiences.”