Amazon Prime Video Signs BBC Diversity Boss Miranda Wayland

Amazon Prime Video has hired BBC Head of Creative Diversity Miranda Wayland to oversee the streamer’s diversity strategy in Europe.

Wayland becomes Head of Europe DEI for Amazon Studios and Prime Video.

Reporting to Amazon Studios Head of DEI Latasha Gillespie, she will deliver programs across Europe designed to increase diversity, equity and inclusion.

Her role will impact representation both behind the camera and on screen.

As Head of Diversity at the BBC, Wayland was similarly responsible for driving the strategy to better reflect the country in its entirety.

The former ITV and BBC Studios diversity lead worked closely with June Sarpong, the corporation’s Director of Creative Diversity and her role was expanded around six months ago to take on Anne Foster’s internal diversity and inclusion responsibilities following Foster’s departure.

She is one of three senior Black female execs to have left the BBC recently, according to a report in The Times.

Amazon recently rolled out an Inclusion Policy and Playbook, which sets standards on its productions in areas such as representation in creative roles, pay equity, casting and commissioning from suppliers owned by women or people from ethnic minority backgrounds. That Playbook is now being adapted by some of its teams in Europe.

UK TV trade Broadcast first reported Amazon’s Wayland hire.