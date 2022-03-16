Amanda Warren To Headline CBS Cop Drama Pilot ‘East New York’

Amanda Warren has been tapped as the lead in the CBS drama pilot East New York.

In East New York, co-written by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, Regina Haywood (Warren) is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, an impoverished, working-class will neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

For former street cop Regina, sharply dressed and serious about her job, her father and her dog are the only two souls with whom she can be fully vulnerable.

Finkelstein and Flynn executive produce with Mike Robin of Skyemac Productions, Christine Holder and Mark Holder of Wonder Street. Andrew Maher of Skyemac is co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

This marks Warren’s return to CBS where she did major arcs on Madam Secretary and NCIS: New Orleans. She also starred in the USA series The Purge and appeared in Apple TV+’s Dickinson, HBO’s The Leftovers and Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha.

Warren’s film credits include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and the upcoming Amazon feature The Burial with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. She is repped by Buchwald and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum & Morris.