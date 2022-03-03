All3Media-Backed U.S. Production Company Woodman Park Bolsters Senior Team

EXCLUSIVE: Woodman Park Productions, the All3Media-backed production company behind series such as Discovery+’s Battle of the Brothers and CNN’s Declassified, has bolstered its leadership ranks.

Whitney White has been promoted to Executive Vice President of the company, having taken over leadership of the company last year.

It has also hired Joanne Yang as VP, Development.

White initially joined Woodman Park Productions in 2018 as SVP, Development and took over running of the company from Jacob Cohen-Holmes, who became Head of Current at All3Media America, in 2021. She was previously Head of Development for Ping Pong Productions, where she created, developed and produced series including TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper, and was part of the senior executive team at Asylum Entertainment.

During her time at All3Media, she has developed, sold and launched series such as Battle of the Brothers for Discovery+ and Food Network, Investigation Discovery’s Man With A Van and Snapchat’s Deep Creek.

“Whitney has a proven track record that underscores her abilities as a creator, seller and producer of outstanding content,” said Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media. “Woodman Park has an exciting slate and Whitney is supremely well qualified to lead the company into a new chapter of growth.”

Yang joins from Super Delicious where she was VP, Development, overseeing the development of unscripted series including School of Chocolate for Netflix and The Rap Game for Lifetime.

“Joanne is a creative powerhouse” said White, “I’m thrilled to have someone of her caliber take a leading role at Woodman Park, and I look forward to collaborating with her as we continue to grow a world-class slate for our cross-platform partners.”