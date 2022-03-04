‘Alien’ Standalone Movie In The Works With Fede Alvarez Directing For Hulu

The Don’t Breathe filmmaker is set to write and helm an original Alien movie for 20th Century studios.

Fede Alvarez is directed for Hulu as part of 20th’s deal to provide ten pics a year to the Disney owned OTT service. Alvarez’s pitch is reportedly completely separate from the previous movies, Deadline has confirmed.

Ridley Scott is who directed the 1979 and two millennial editions will produce through his Scott Free banner.

The new Alien movie is separate from Noah Hawley’s FX TV series which network boss John Landgraf said won’t feature Sigourney Weaver’s alien hunter, Ripley.

“Alien takes place before Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth,” said Landgraf at the FX winter tour about the series. “So, it takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in — so 70-odd years from now.”

Despite five scripts already being in for Aliens, and Fargo only one, Hawley will shoot the latter series first as it needs to go into production this winter given its Midwest setting.

