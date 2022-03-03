Alicia Silverstone Launches ‘The Real Heal’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone is getting into the audio game. The Clueless star is to host The Real Heal in association with iHeartRadio.

The series says it aims to cut through the noise and teach us how to truly heal and will see Silverstone sitting down with a guest each week to talk candidly about health and healing through the lens of topics like self-love, nurturing children, ocean conservation and more.

Guests will include the likes of Kevin Smith, parenting expert Dr. Laura Markham, restaurateur Pinky Cole.

The Real Heal will be produced by FRQNCY Media, the company behind series such as Jane Goodall’s Hopecast and In Charge with Diane von Furstenberg.

The series launches on March 10 and is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

“I am super excited for the next step in my kind journey, hosting The Real Heal, a podcast dedicated to healing ourselves, our communities, and our planet, and inspiring healthy living,” said Silverstone. “My personal focus on health and wellness has been empowering, allowing me to take care of myself and to use food as my medicine. Hosting this podcast is a natural extension of my own experiences as a long-time vegan, health advocate, wellness activist, author, and creator of myKind Organics, the first-ever line of clean vitamins. I am thrilled and humbled to welcome inspiring guests on the podcast every week, whose work I am so proud of, and with whom I will chat candidly about various topics and ideas that truly fill my heart.”