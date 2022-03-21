You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Alice Diop’s Berlin Winner ‘We’ Sells To U.S., Europe, Lat Am, Asia

EXCLUSIVE: Arthouse streamer and theatrical distributor Mubi has acquired all rights to Alice Diop’s We (Nous) in the United States and SVOD rights for the film in multiple territories across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Winner of the Encounters Section at the 2021 Berlinale, We on June 22 also was an official selection at the 2021 New Directors/New Films Festival and will open theatrically in New York at MoMA, followed by the global streaming premiere on Mubi.

Diop also will receive a career retrospective at Film at Lincoln Center from March 31 to April 7 as part of the Art of the Real series.

The documentary is a look at the largely Black and immigrant communities in the Parisian suburbs whose lives and work are connected by the RER B, the commuter train that traverses the city from north to south. From cleaning ladies to nurses, writers to hunters, Diop focuses her camera on a diverse array of subjects whose voices form a portrait of contemporary Paris, as she explores divisions that haunt the country and wonders what could hold the nation together.

Totem Films is handling international sales and negotiated the deal with Mubi.

