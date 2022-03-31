Iraqi-American Actor & Model Alexander Uloom Signs With Hyperion & House Of M

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi American actor and model Alexander Uloom has signed with LA-based Hyperion Talent Agency, LA and Middle East production and management company House of M, and U.S. law firm Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.

Uloom, who is set to star in upcoming MBC Iraq series Broken Diamond (Almas Maksur), broke out in the Middle East last year in MBC Iraq and Shahid VIP (MBC’s free VOD platform) drama The Surrogate Mother (Um Badila).

Uloom moved to the U.S. at the age of six as a refugee and survivor of the first Gulf War. He settled in Seattle and started a new life having been separated from his mother during the conflict.

He landed a contract to play professional soccer for the Arizona Storm of the Arena Soccer League and served as a contractor and translator for the U.S. military before he returned to the Middle East where he continued to hone his craft as an actor. As a print and high end fashion model he has worked for brands including Gucci, Calvin Klein and Emanuel Ungaro.

He has earned nominations and wins at the region’s Golden Crescent Award for Best Newcomer and following his turn in Surrogate Mother has amassed two million followers on Instagram. He is married to popular Iraqi singer Rahma Riad, making the duo one of the Middle East’s biggest celebrity couples.

WGA writer and producer Evan Mirzai, founder of production and management firm House of M, said: “Alexander is one of the most talented actors of Middle Eastern descent active in our business today. His work has been received and appreciated on a level normally reserved for A-List studio talent proving that actors of his background and culture (though he’s also an American citizen) can and will succeed in our continually evolving marketplace. House of M’s mission continues to be to identify, uplift and empower talents of underrepresented backgrounds across our industry.”