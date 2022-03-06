Follow Us:
Alec Baldwin: ‘Rust’ Lawsuits Targeting Those With Deep Pockets, Not The Actual Negligent Parties
Alec Baldwin claims the wrong people are being charged in lawsuits related to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set.
Speaking Saturday at the Boulder International Film Festival, Baldwin told moderator Rod Bostwick “deep-pocket litigants” are being targeted, rather than those who were potentially negligent in the incident.
“What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ ” Baldwin said, as reported by CNN.
Baldwin was working with a prop gun on the Rust set last fall when it fired, killing cinematographer Hutchins and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.
“All my career, without incident, I’ve relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun safe and never had a problem, and this happened,” Baldwin said.
“Of course, this is to me sometimes it’s, it’s so surreal, I don’t even know what to say,” Baldwin added. Hutchins’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming Baldwin, the film’s production companies, its producers, and other crew members. At least two of the film’s crew members have also sued Baldwin and other production figures.
Baldwin talked of the support he’s received, pointing to his 40-years in entertainment without any safety issues.
“When someone, whose job is to ensure the safety of a weapon, hands someone else, whose job is to be the secondary layer of protection for safety of a weapon, and they hand you that weapon, you declare that that weapon is safe,” said Baldwin.
