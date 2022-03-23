Alec Baldwin Set To Make Acting Comeback In Italian Christmas Comedies ‘Kid Santa’ & ‘Billie’s Magic World’

Five months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the production of Rust, the film’s star Alec Baldwin is set to make his screen comeback in a pair of Italian Christmas features.

Deadline has confirmed that Baldwin and his brother William Baldwin are flying to Italy to shoot Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, two live-action and animation-hybrid family comedies. The Baldwins will be appearing in the live-action segments as well as doing voice work.

The projects see Alec Baldwin re-team with filmmaker Francesco Cinquemani following the 2015 sci-fi Andron. That film’s producers, Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino of ILBE, are partnering with Minerva Pictures to produce the Christmas films.

Filming has now begun in Italian capital Rome on the two projects. The news was first reported by Italian news org ANSA.

On October 21 last year, Ukrainian-American DoP Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a live bullet in a prop gun that was discharged by Baldwin. The tragic incident has now led to a wide-reaching legal battle.