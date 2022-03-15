‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has been arrested on a charge of domestic violence in Washington state.

Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown, aka Bear, was arrested and booked Friday, March 11, by the Okanogan County sheriff’s department for fourth-degree domestic violence, Deadline has confirmed. He was released without bail on Monday, March 14.

Alaskan Bush People finished its most recent 13th season in November. There has been no word on whether the Discovery Channel series will be renewed, but the show currently is not in production.

Discovery had no comment when reached by Deadline.

Brown’s father and fellow Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown died unexpectedly in February 2021 at 68 after suffering a seizure. The show dedicated the most recent season to the family patriarch.

Alaskan Bush People follows the Brown family in an attempt to survive in the wilderness, detached from modern society.

The series is produced for Discovery Channel by Park Slope Productions. For Park Slope, executive producers are Paul Reitano, Terrence Sacchi, Jordan Schneider, OG Schoonover, with Mathew Shadle serving as co-executive producer.