Alamo Drafthouse Taps Former Harkins, AMC Exec Heather Morgan For New Role, Chief Of Staff & Strategy

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has tapped Heather Morgan for the newly created post of Chief of Staff & Strategy, reporting to CEO Shelli Taylor and charged with “designing and executing key strategic programs to drive the organization forward.”

Morgan was most recently VP of Content and Programming at Harkins Theatres and was previously VP of Studio Partnerships and Film Finance at AMC Theatres. She joins Alamo as it is in the process of expanding, recently announcing plans to add seven new theaters nationwide.

Her mandate includes nurturing the company culture and building out infrastructure to make each location unique “but relevant to its local community while improving overall economics”; reinforcing and redefining the exhibitor’s relationships with distributors; and expanding ways the chain can support the filmmaking community, especially emerging new voices.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Heather Morgan join our team of highly talented, creative and unique individuals who share our passion for film, fun and food,” said Taylor. “She offers a wealth of experience in the exhibition industry that will be vital as we expand our theatrical footprint across the country, reach new markets, and strive to be the best damn cinema that has ever or will ever exist!”

Morgan has been a frequent advisor to the exhibition industry on workforce topics including leadership development, employee engagement and organizational culture, including training sessions for the National Association of Theatre Owners. She has a PhD in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, a field that studies human behavior in the workplace.

She also serves as President of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation charity (the first woman in that role.)

“The Alamo Drafthouse brand is synonymous with the type of edgy forward-thinking that drives our industry to new heights and delivers an unapologetically, film-fanatic level experience,” said Morgan. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining this iconic cinematic institution and to be part of their impressive vision for the future.”