Akiva Goldsman And His Weed Road Pictures In First-Look Deal With MGM

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has signed a first-look feature film production deal with Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman and his production company, Weed Road Pictures.

Goldsman notably wrote the script for 2001’s A Beautiful Mind, which went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay. His feature credits include Cinderella Man, I, Robot, The Da Vinci Code, Batman Forever, I Am Legend and its upcoming second chapter, among others. On the television side, Goldsman — who also has a first-look deal with MGM Television — co-created the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard, which is in production on its third season, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is premiering in May. The fourth season of Titans, also co-created by Goldsman, is in production for HBO Max.

“Akiva is an incredibly talented writer, director and producer who has successfully adapted some of the most acclaimed books in modern history,” said MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and President Pamela Abdy in a joint statemment. “He and his team at Weed Road Pictures have an exceptional track record of producing entertaining, distinct and emotionally resonate films with global appeal. From blockbuster franchises and prestige dramas to fantasies and thrillers, his talent knows no bounds, and we can’t wait to dive in together on some truly exciting projects.

At Weed Road Pictures, Greg Lessans has been re-upped as President of Production and Rachel Reznick has been promoted to VP. Additionally, Shiva Nassab and Sari Greenberg have recently joined as creative executives, from Lionsgate and Aggregate, respectively.

“What Mike and Pam are doing at MGM manages to combine the best of classic studio filmmaking with a modern and ambitious view of storytelling. Their slate, which continues to range from populist to awards worthy is unified by one word: quality,” Goldsman said. “Their creative advocacy and collaborative ethos make MGM all it ever was and more. Also, they’re good people. It’s an honest thrill for us to work with them and their team.”

Goldsman is represented by Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen Jacobson Teller. As a producer and director, he is represented by CAA.

