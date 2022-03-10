Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Exit ‘The Boys’ Spinoff; Carrero Joins Prime Video’s ‘The Consultant’

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie, who had been cast as leads of Prime Video’s college-set spinoff of The Boys, have departed the YA series. Carrero has joined another upcoming Prime Video series, dark comedy The Consultant, as a series regular opposite Christoph Waltz and Nat Wolff. She also has a recurring role in the upcoming Paramount+ limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather.

The Boys spinoff, set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, has had a long development history. It’s been in the works at the streamer for about year and a half. The project, originally written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, cast its young leads, including Carrero and McGhie, last spring. Several months later, in September 2021, the spinoff received a series greenlight, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters coming on board as showrunners.

They have since put their own stamp on the show, which has shifted its creative direction. According to sources, Carrero and McGhie’s departures stemmed from a variety of factors, including the long process to get the spinoff to production with the actors attached for over a year while other acting opportunities presented themselves, as well as changes from the original version of the project the actors had signed up for. (For instance, I hear the character McGhie was tapped to play has undergone a significant creative evolution.)

Since she was cast in the spinoff, Carrero booked a recurring role in The Offer and now a series regular role in The Consultant. Both roles as young superheroes in The Boys spinoff will be recast. It is possible that McGhie plays another character in The Boys universe in the future.

Inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel, The Consultant is a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive.

Carrero will play Patti, Craig’s (Wolff) fiancée.

Tony Basgallop serves as the showrunner and executive produces alongside Matt Shakman, Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman. Shakman will also direct the pilot and Kai Dolbashian will serve as co-producer. The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.

Carrero is playing Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Geffen from April 19- May 22 opposite Calista Flockhart and Zachary Quinto.

She was last seen in an arc on the Netflix limited series Maid. Other credits include The Americans and the title voices in Elena of Avalor (Disney Jr.) and She-Ra. The Holidate (Netflix).

She will next be seen in The Menu with Anya Taylor-Joy for Fox Searchlight and Spirited for Apple with Will Ferrell.

Carrero is repped by Innovative Artists, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.