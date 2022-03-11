You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Adele To Headline NBC Concert Special Filmed At The London Palladium

Rebuilding from the disastrous postponement of her planned Las Vegas residency, Adele will return to the public eye on March 20 with a concert special on NBC.

The “Easy on Me” singer will headline a show filmed at the London Palladium. The two-hour special, An Audience with Adele, will feature her greatest hits performances of “Someone Like You” and “Hello,” as well as cuts from her latest album, 30. The special already aired last November in the UK.

Between songs, the audience will have a chance to ask Adele questions. Celebrities on hand for the show include Idris Elba, Emma THompson, and Hannah Waddington.

.The event won’t be Adele’s first television  concert. She headlined Adele: One Night Only, which bowed on CBS last November from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

