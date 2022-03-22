Adam Driver Parts Ways With Gersh

After more then a decade as his agency, sources tell Deadline Adam Driver has parted ways with Gersh as his agency. While this would make him one of the bigger free agents in town when it comes to representation insiders add he will seek no additional reps with his attorney Robert Offer being his primary dealmaker.

The move to go with only a lawyer is rare but after several years of staying very busy including a 2021 that included Annette and The Last Duel and his next film already lined up, he is in no need for an additional rep. Driver is currently in prep for his next film Ferrari, a new biopic from Michael Mann that will shoot later this year. Driver was most recently seen in House of Gucci.